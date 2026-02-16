Police make arrest as they continue to investigate £70,000 raid on Porsche dealership

Police investigating a £70,000 raid on a Porsche dealer have made an arrest following ‘extensive enquiries’.

Porsche Centre Bolton was targeted by thieves while it was closed over the festive period, between Christmas Eve and December 27.

Thieves made off with an estimated £70,000 worth of parts, sparking a police investigation which has been ongoing ever since.

Officers have now been able to track down the vehicle they believe was involved in the theft, as well as some of the stolen parts.

As a result, a suspect from the Rochdale area has been arrested and is currently out on bail.

Confirming the latest development, a spokesman for Bolton GMP said: ‘Following extensive enquiries and forensic work, PC Shezad has arrested an individual linked to the Rochdale area in connection with this offence.

‘The vehicle believed to have been used during the burglary has been seized, and some of the stolen parts have been recovered.

‘The individual has been released on bail while further enquiries remain ongoing.’

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward and have pledged to leave ‘no stone unturned’ as they continue to investigate.

A spokesman for the force added: ‘If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please contact GMP quoting log 899–27122025.

‘This investigation highlights the dedication and persistence of our neighbourhood officers.

‘We want to reassure our communities that we will leave no stone unturned when investigating crime and will continue to identify, pursue, and bring offenders to justice.’