Alpine expands UK dealer network to 20 with new Grange Motors-run Edinburgh site

Grange Motors has opened a new Alpine ‘Brand Experience Dealership’ in Scotland’s capital city.

The new site at Bankhead Drive, Edinburgh will serve customers in the city and the wider Scottish region, and takes Alpine’s UK network to 20 locations.

Alpine says the new dealership has been designed to reflect the brand’s ‘contemporary performance-luxury positioning’, and features a ‘welcoming lounge space for specification discussions and consultations’.

Six roles have been created, supporting sales, service and day-to-day operations.

Gavin Hawkes, brand director at Grange Motors, said: ‘We’re delighted to be opening this new Alpine store in Scotland’s capital city. Alpine is renowned for lightweight and engaging performance cars underpinned by an authentic motorsport heritage, and that aligns perfectly with the high-luxury brand partnerships we’ve built within the Grange Group. We’re excited to introduce the Alpine experience to customers in Edinburgh and beyond.’

Nic Burnside, brand director, Alpine, said: ‘With Alpine’s growing model line-up, expanding the UK retail network is a key priority.

‘Alpine Edinburgh strengthens our presence in Scotland and ensures customers have access to a dedicated brand experience from first enquiry through to long-term ownership. Grange Motors brings the right expertise for Alpine, with a strong track record in premium performance retail and a focus on delivering a high-quality customer journey.’

Founded in 1956, Grange Motors holds franchises with a raft of luxury and performance brands. These comprise Aston Martin, Bentley, Corvette, Ineos, JLR, Lamborghini, McLaren and Rolls-Royce, along with Triumph motorbikes.