Stellantis injects £35m into its dealer group after a staggering £47.9m loss in 2024

Stellantis & You – the wholly manufacturer owned Stellantis dealer group – lost a staggering £47.9m before tax, its most recent account revealed.

Results for the firm, formerly known as Robins & Day, have only just been posted for the year ending December 31, 2024, and show it had a torrid time.

So much so, Stellantis was forced to inject £35m of capital into the retail business in the summer of 2024 via newly issued shares.

Losses before tax deepened for the dealer group from £33.4m in 2023 to £47.9m in 2024, compounding a punishing two years for the business.

Operating profit also swung from a £718k profit the year before to a £22.3m loss in 2024.

Revenue for 2024 stood at £1.49bn, up a fraction on the £1.47bn the year before.

The dealer group suffered from a poor new car sales performance with a drop to 46,189 units in 2024, from 46,834 the year before.

There was a big drop off in volumes reported across several Stellantis brands. DS was down more than 50%, Vauxhall down more than 21% and Citroen down nearly 2%. Peugeot did perform better, though, with its volumes up 10.4% during the year.

Used car sales increased 2% to 18,703 cars, but despite that jump, revenue achieved from these sales actually fell from £241m in 2023 to £222m in 2024.

Stellantis & You blamed a shift away from retail sales to fleet, rising costs and a weaker consumer environment for its poor performance. It also felt pressure from the ZEV Mandate which led to heavy discounting and margin pressures.

Finance costs also weighed heavily on the group costing £28.7m in 2024, but the biggest element of that was interest charged from its parent group. In total, Stellantis & You owes group companies £425m at the year end.

A £12.9m investment impairment charge was booked as a non-cash hit in relation to Go Motor Retailing UK Limited, which is in liquidation.

Staff costs also increased, with employee numbers rising to 1,444 and costing the business £65.3m. The highest paid director received remuneration for the year of £110,000.

During the year the firm closed Hayes Vauxhall, acquired Birmingham South Vauxhall from Lookers, and opened a multi-brand site at Bristol Cribbs.