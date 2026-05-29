May 29: AI shopping increases sales; Mini brings back One; One million young people not in work

Shopping with AI leads to more sales

Shopping with the help of AI is now leading to more sales in the UK than those via more traditional online searches, figures suggest.

This month, shoppers clicking through to UK retail sites from AI sources were more likely to complete a purchase than those arriving after using online search engines, computer software and analytics firm Adobe said.

Figures for May show the UK AI shopping conversion rate was up 182% year-on-year and 543% since January last year.

Mini revives entry-level One model

Mini has brought back its ‘One’ model as an entry point to the brand’s range of cars.

Available first on the original ‘new’ Mini – made by BMW in the early 2000s – the One grade acted as the most affordable choice in the line-up. Now, it retakes that spot, with a starting price of £24,735.

Available on both three- and five-door cars, the One grade brings standard Melting Silver paintwork alongside a body-coloured roof, 16-inch alloy wheels and a cloth interior. Optional extras include a head-up display, wireless smartphone charging and active high-beam.

More than one million young people not in work or education

The number of young people neither working nor learning has jumped beyond one million for the first time since 2013, official figures have revealed ahead of a review which will warn over fears of a ‘lost generation’.

The Office for National Statistics said the number of people aged between 16 and 24 and not in employment, education or training – so-called Neets – rose to 1.01 million in the three months from January to March.

It is the highest level since the three months to December 2013, when the figures were calculated with a different methodology, and also represent a 55,000 increase compared with the previous quarter.

The markets

The FTSE 100 closed lower on Thursday with hopes for peace between the US and Iran hanging in the balance as new reports of progress on a deal followed renewed hostilities between the two countries.

‘The optimism which has persisted for much of this week about the prospects for a deal between the US and Iran is being severely tested,’ said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

The FTSE 100 closed down 79.05 points, or 0.8%, at 10,425.96. The FTSE 250 ended down 60.06 points, 0.3%, at 23,324.92, while the AIM All-Share rose slightly to 813.63.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Nissan showcased the new electric Micra’s Vehicle-to-Load technology at SMMT Test Day by using the car to power a custom ‘Micra-wave’ microwave which cooked snacks for journalists and content creators.

Used car values have remained stable in May despite potential disruptions from hot weather, Bank Holidays and half-term, with EVs continuing to be the fastest-selling fuel type, according to valuations expert Derren Martin.

UK vehicle production fell again in April, with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders warning that the EU’s proposed ‘Made in Europe’ rules could threaten the competitiveness of British-built vehicles and parts.

The weather

The Met Office says the recent hot spell is coming to an end, although many areas will stay dry and bright today with warm sunny spells. Scotland will see more cloud and outbreaks of rain, while southeast England could experience a few showers, with cooler conditions developing in the far north. Saturday will begin warm and sunny for many before heavier rain spreads eastwards across Scotland and Northern Ireland, reaching England and Wales later in the day and overnight.

Genesis GV60 Magma to start from £75,915

The new Genesis GV60 Magma will go on sale later this summer, priced from £75,915.

The high-performance model – which represents a move from the Korean brand into more dynamic territory and away from its traditionally luxury-focused area – is based on the standard GV60 electric SUV but brings several tweaks.

Chief among these is the car’s power output, with its dual electric motors bringing 641bhp and 790Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of under 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 164mph.

Warning UK must harness AI for good

AI is an ‘unstoppable force’ that the UK must harness for good as the technology gets increasingly autonomous, the head of GCHQ has said.

Anne Keast-Butler gave the inaugural GCHQ annual lecture on Wednesday, telling audience members that the spy agency has developed a blueprint for a new national cyber defence tool in the past few months, that uses cutting-edge AI.

Speaking at Bletchley Park, the wartime headquarters of GCHQ’s predecessor, she said: ‘AI is an unstoppable force with great opportunity. But it’s also a force with risks.

‘As AI gains increased autonomy, we all have an intergenerational duty to harness and secure it for good; to protect our national security, our economy and our way of life.’

Ousted BP chairman says he called out ‘excessive’ spending

The ousted chairman of BP has rejected “lies” about his conduct and said his views on cost-cutting and calling out “excessive expenditure” on things like a limousine or private flight were not shared by others at the firm.

Albert Manifold issued a statement in response to reports about his conduct after BP’s board removed him with immediate effect on Tuesday.

The board had cited “serious concerns” related to this conduct, oversight and governance at the oil giant.

Media reports following the move cited sources close to the company who said Mr Manifold had engaged in bullying and aggressive behaviour towards other staff.