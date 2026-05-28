Chip, chip, hooray! Nissan uses new electric Micra’s battery to cook up lunch

Nissan put the new electric Micra’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology to good use recently by powering a customised ‘Micra-wave’ that cooked up a tasty snack for car journalists and content creators at the annual SMMT Test Day.

The Nissan team created a special Mount Fuji-themed ‘Micra-wave’ – echoing the Mount Fuji icons that appear in the car’s centre console and boot – and cooked tasty ‘Micra-chips’ to share with guests while they waited to test-drive the new model around the UTAC Millbrook Proving Ground.

Any customer with a new Micra can take advantage of the car’s V2L capability. All that’s needed is a simple adapter – available from any Nissan dealer – which plugs into the car’s charging port and allows them to power or recharge a raft of electrical items using the car’s battery via a standard UK three-pin plug.

On sale now, the new Micra is offered with two battery options: the line-up starts at £21,495 (post-£1,500 Electric Car Grant) for a 40kWh Engage model capable of travelling up to 196 miles on a single charge (WLTP), while the longer-range 52kWh Advance model starts at £23,245 (post-£3,750 Electric Car Grant) and can travel up to 257 miles on a charge (WLTP).

Thanks to its 100kW DC charger (or 80kW on the 40kWh version), a fast-charge from 15%-80% takes just 30 minutes. To maximise charging efficiency, a heat pump is standard on both battery options, as well as battery heating and cooling capability.