Reynolds and Reynolds promotes Tom Mylott to UK managing director

Reynolds and Reynolds, one of the world’s leading providers of software and services solutions to the automotive industry, today announced the promotion of Tom Mylott to managing director of its UK operations.

Having served as commercial director, Mylott’s elevation to the top UK role reflects the confidence Reynolds and Reynolds places in homegrown talent and the future of its European business.

The promotion is underpinned by a significant commitment from the company, directed at product innovation and European growth.

For Reynolds and Reynolds’ partners across the automotive industry, from dealerships to manufacturer networks, the message is clear: it marks the beginning of a new chapter.

The company has committed to an innovation agenda it believes will set a new benchmark for the industry.

Reacting to his appointment, Mylott said: ‘Having worked closely with our dealer partners in my time as commercial director, I have seen first-hand both the challenges they face and the enormous opportunity that the right technology can unlock.

‘This commitment will leverage technology in ways the UK automotive industry simply hasn’t experienced before. I’m hugely proud to lead this next chapter.’

Chris Walsh, CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds, added: ‘Promoting Tom is the right move at the right time.

‘He knows our customers, he knows our business, and he has the commercial acumen and vision to lead what will be a pivotal period for Reynolds and Reynolds in the UK.

‘Reynolds and Reynolds has always been a company that leads, and under Tom’s leadership, the UK will be no exception.’