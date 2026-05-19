Group 1 Automotive announces Mark Raban is leaving and appoints new CEO

Group 1 Automotive UK has announced that Group 1 Automotive UK CEO Mark Raban will be leaving the company.

Raban has been the chief executive of the UK arm of the company for two years, and previously headed up Lookers Group.

In an email to staff that Car Dealer has seen, it was also announced that Daniel McHenry will be taking up the position of president and CEO for Group 1 Automotive UK.

McHenry is currently chief financial officer for Group 1 and he will lead the UK business while continuing in his CFO role, reporting to Daryl Kenningham, Group 1’s president and CEO.

Kenningham commented: ‘Daniel is an exceptional talent, and his proven leadership and experience make him the right leader for our UK business. We believe he will have a very positive impact.

‘This appointment gives Daniel valuable operational experience, a reflection of our commitment to talent development and succession planning.’

McHenry said: ‘I am proud to take on this role and look forward to building on what Group 1 has already achieved in the UK.

‘Our US and UK businesses have distinct strengths and drawing on those strengths and the broader resources of Group 1 presents a tremendous opportunity for our team and our shareholders.’

He is from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and was appointed CFO in 2020 and before that he served as UK finance director for Group 1.

Kenningham added: ‘I would also like to thank Mark for his contributions to our UK business and wish him nothing but the best in the future.’