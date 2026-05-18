Consumers can now search for their next car on Autotrader using ChatGPT

Autotrader has announced it is the latest car marketplace to launch an app within ChatGPT.

Consumers will now be able to search for vehicles on Autotrader directly through ChatGPT, using AI to find their next vehicle. The app is built using MCP (Model Context Protocol), which means it is built-in in a foundational infrastructure rather than a standalone application.

It said that this will allow Autotrader to expand across the AI landscape, and it plans to repeat this across other providers.

As an increasing number of consumers use AI to help them search for their next car, this next step means that Autotrader’s retailer’s stock still appears as an option.

Chris Kelly, chief technology officer at Autotrader, pictured above, said: ‘We have successfully developed robust, scalable connectivity for AI agents, and we are thrilled our app is now available in ChatGPT to help consumers discover their next vehicle in an entirely new way.

‘However, this is about much more than a single platform. Because we have engineered this connectivity as foundational infrastructure, we are perfectly positioned to plug into other leading providers in the near future.

‘Our long-term investment in artificial intelligence isn’t about chasing the latest trend; it is about building the commercial infrastructure of tomorrow.

‘By ensuring our marketplace can remain accessible across AI assistants, we are keeping our retailer partners at the absolute forefront of digital commerce and ensuring their stock is visible wherever and however the modern consumer chooses to search.’

This follows Cazoo, which has also recently added its own app to ChatGPT.