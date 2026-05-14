Used EV market gathers pace as Tesla Model Y profits soar – Dealer Auction

An EV has entered a list of cars that return the best profit margins for car dealers for the very first time.

Dealer Auction’s latest Retail Margin Monitor reveals the Tesla Model Y achieved an average profit margin of £4,400 in April in its chart for vehicles retailing over £10,000.

The appearance of the American electric SUV signals ‘a big step in the UK’s shift towards electrified powertrains’, said the firm.

Dealer Auction said it has seen more hybrids filter into its top profit charts for trade stock in recent months – including the Toyota C-HR hybrid this month.

Tesla’s performance ‘indicates that fully electric vehicles are starting to find their profit footing in a meaningful way’, it said.

Dealer Auction’s marketplace director, Kieran TeeBoon, commented: ‘What once felt like future targets are now showing up in real returns. Electrified models are beginning to prove their commercial weight – no doubt boosted by demand caused by Iran conflict and the resulting fuel rises.

‘Tesla has always been a strong performer in our alternative-fuel-focused publication, the EV Performance Report (EVPR), but the Model Y’s performance amongst all fuel types suggests the EV conversation is changing: from “when?” to “how high?”.

‘Of course, the over-£10,000 top 10 is more premium-focused, but I think we’ll see EVs crack the sub-£10,000 chart in the not-too-distant future.’

Moving onto April’s sub-£10,000 chart, and it was a record-breaking month for the Mazda CX-5.

Appearing for the first time since August 2025, the Japanese family-favourite went straight to the top with one of the top monthly retail margins recorded. It also had the fastest average days to sell in the chart on record, with just 23 days.

Overall, there was a mix of ‘consistent performers’ and ‘surprise entries’ in the top 10, said Dealer Auction.

The Ford Kuga, Nissan Qashqai and Mini Hatch continued to perform well, while the BMW 3 Series returned after a couple of months outside the top 10.

The Honda CR-V appeared for the first time since August 2025, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Ford EcoSport rejoined for the first time since 2024. The Volkswagen Passat marked a fresh entry in 10th place.

At brand level, Land Rover once again took the crown in the top 10 makes for models with a sub-£10,000 retail value (£3,525), followed by Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Land Rover was also the king of the over-£10,000 chart (£6,150). Notably, the brand’s margins reached record highs in both charts.

Last month, Dealer Auction reported a record retail value of vehicles sold (£52.6m); in April, it moved even higher, reaching £53.6m. The number of fresh vehicles being added to the platform also jumped by 40%.

TeeBoon concluded: ‘What stands out isn’t just the new high-water mark for retail value, but the momentum behind it.

‘The uplift in fresh stock shows that the appetite to move more vehicles through smarter channels is clearly there.

‘Growth at this level, sustained month-on-month across a mix of powertrains and retail values, points to a platform that’s becoming increasingly central to how dealers operate.’