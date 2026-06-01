Drop in used car sales at Burton Kia dents profits despite turnover growth

Burton Kia saw turnover increase at the dealership in 2025 but profit dropped slightly during the same period.

The newly published accounts for the 12 months to August 31, 2025, showed that turnover grew from £31.6m to £33.1m, for the company BRD Retail Ltd.

Profit before taxation edged down to £839,800 from £875,899 the previous year.

It explained it had seen a drop in used car sales with challenges particularly from Chinese entrants in the nearly new sector.

In the accounts, directors also said there were difficult circumstances for manufacturers around penalties for the EV mandate, which have since changed again since this report back to the deadline of 2030, and that this had an impact on new car sales.

Directors wrote: ‘The financial year ending 31 August, 2025, has been a good year for Burton Kia, with new car supply increasing on last, where we had seen a drop due to the government’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate putting pressure on manufacturers.

‘Used car sales for Burton Kia declined with unit sales down by 7%, and the ‘nearly new’ market was challenging with Chinese manufacturer entrants having a significant impact in this area.

‘The company is in a strong position with Kia as a manufacturer partner, who continue to win numerous awards like ‘Car of the year’ and ‘Manufacturer of the year’ in 2025.

They added: ‘Looking forward to 2026, we as directors are extremely excited to add retail of light commercial vehicles to our portfolio, with the inclusion of the new Kia PV5 Cargo Van already winning numerous awards pre-UK release. The company has invested in a multi-purpose industrial unit to accommodate our commercial vehicle sales and vehicle preparation centre, as the business continues to expand.’

The dealership split its turnover into sale of goods compared to services, with the former equating to £32,084,877 and the latter £1,521,753. Both were up for the financial year.

Cash at the bank for Burton Kia also increased to £2,111,078 from £1,531,864.