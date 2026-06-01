Family-run car dealership to close after 60 years following owner’s ’emotional’ retirement

A family-run used car dealership is to close after more than six decades, following the owner’s ’emotional’ decision to retire.

Stade Street Garage has been serving the community in Hythe, Kent since 1964 but it has now been announced that the shutters will come down for good later this month.

The site is to cease trading on June 26 after boss Karen Elam decided the time was right to call it a day after 37 years of personal service.

The move brings to an end over half a century of family history, with the firm first bought by Karen’s father-in-law, Lawrence, 62 years ago.

Lawrence passed away in 1990, at which point his son Jon took over, controlling the business until his own death from a heart condition two years ago.

It was at that point that Karen took the reins, having worked at the garage since 1989.

Addressing her decision to call it a day, Karen told KentOnline: ‘I will miss it because it’s Jon’s – I just feel like the whole business is him and it will be emotional.

‘It’s cutting part of Jon but he’ll still always be with me in my heart and head.’

Over the years, the business has taken many shapes, having served as a Ford main dealer from 1976 until the 1990s.

Either side of that, the firm operated as an independent used car dealership, currently specialising in nearly new Fords, while also offering servicing and MOT facilities on-site.

Announcing her retirement, Karen paid tribute to the company’s loyal customer base over the years. She added: ‘I’ve loved having them all through the years.

‘Customers have become our friends. It’s so lovely, you can have a hug, you can have a kiss on the cheek – we can have banter.

‘I think people liked how we were honest and trustworthy; we genuinely wanted to give them good advice.’

Following the dealership’s closure, the site in set to be repurposed as a dental clinic.