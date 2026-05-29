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Suzuki appoints T.I.M UK Motors as latest dealership in Nottingham

  • T.I.M UK Motors is the latest dealer to join Suzuki
  • It adds the brand to its dealership in Nottingham alongside Subaru
  • The family-run business is proud to bring Suzuki to the city

Time 1:21 pm, May 29, 2026

T.I.M UK Motors has joined the Suzuki dealer network, opening a new showroom for the brand in Nottingham.

The family-owned business is based on Haydn Road in the city also represents Subaru at the location, as well as Isuzu trucks in Ilkeston.

Ian Bell, dealer principal at T.I.M. UK Motors, said: ‘We are so excited to join the Suzuki family and to champion the product to the people of Nottingham.

‘As a family business, we believe customers value a personal touch and a friendly, approachable experience rather than the call-centre style approach sometimes adopted by larger PLCs.

‘We’re proud to bring Suzuki to Nottingham and look forward to welcoming customers to the dealership.’

David Kateley, director automobile at Suzuki GB PLC, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome T.I.M. UK Motors to the Suzuki dealer network.

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‘As a long-standing family-run business with a strong reputation for customer care, the team is an excellent fit for Suzuki and our values.

‘Their appointment further strengthens our representation in the East Midlands and ensures customers in Nottinghamshire have convenient access to Suzuki’s award-winning range and industry-leading aftersales support.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



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