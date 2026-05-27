Ferrari unveils Luce grand tourer as Prancing Horse goes electric for the first time

For many, the prancing horse of Ferrari represents the absolute peak of petrol power, but after almost nine decades the brand is now going electric for the first time.

That is because the Italian marque has taken the covers off its first ever EV – the all-wheel drive Luce grand tourer.

Designed to rival the likes of the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, the Luce is a step into the unknown for the Maranello-based manufacturer.

Its powertrain consists of a 122kWh battery pack with quad electric motors and an 800-volt architecture to enable ultra-rapid charging speeds.

In terms of numbers, the setup produces 1,035bhp and 990Nm of torque, while the car can sprint to 60mph in just 2.3 seconds and will reach a top speed of 193mph.

Ferrari says that the car’s claimed range is currently under homologation, though it’s anticipated to achieve up to 329 miles between charges.

It is also expected to come with an 800-volt on-board electrical system, making it 350kW DC rapid-charging compatible, enabling up to 70kWh of power to be added in just 20 minutes.

The Luce will be the second four-door Ferrari, while the back doors are hinged at the rear to make it easier to gain entry. There are front and rear transparent light panels, and the rear taillights have been inspired by the firm’s models of yesteryear with the 360 Modena and 458 Italia.

Inside, the cabin blends modern technology with a conventional and analogue appearance. The steering wheel, regenerative braking paddles and instrument binnacle are all part of one assembly and the centre console houses the gear selector, armrest and key holder.

There is also an overhead control panel featuring the ‘Launch Mode’ function, which adjusts the torque and traction control settings to ensure the best launch from a standing start. Meanwhile, the Luce introduces Ferrari’s new 21-speaker 3000-watt audio system with speakers located in the headliner for a 3D sound experience.

Rear-seat passengers can also enjoy their own control panel, which allows them to see the car’s real-time driving data and have access to the climate control settings.

Prices and specifications are expected to be confirmed later in the year.