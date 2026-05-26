Too hot to work? The rules and regulations that car dealers need to know during heatwave

Britain has just enjoyed its hottest May Bank Holiday weekend on record and the thought of heading back to work in soaring temperatures could be enough to make some car dealers sweat even more than they already are.

While bosses have a legal responsibility to protect staff from extreme heat, most in the motor trade will be unaware of the exact regulations that are in place.

And with the current heatwave currently showing no signs of letting up, it is an issue that could become increasingly relevant – particularly to those working in stifling glass-fronted showrooms or sizzling outdoor forecourts.

Under the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, employers are legally required to maintain a reasonable indoor temperature, with regulation 7 stating that ‘during working hours, the temperature in all workplaces inside buildings shall be reasonable.’

While the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says there is ‘no law for maximum working temperature, or when it’s too hot to work’, it adds that employers have a ‘duty to protect staff from heat-related risks’.

The government agency adds that bosses are expected to assess risks and take practical measures such as providing drinking water; improving ventilation or air conditioning; allowing extra breaks and relaxing dress codes.

Other recommendations include changing shifts/hours during heatwaves; providing shade for outdoor work and rotating staff away from the hottest tasks.

Employers should also consider factors like airflow, humidity, the physical demands of the role and protective clothing, in order to secure workers’ ‘thermal comfort’, according to the HSE.

Employers could also face legal risks if conditions become dangerous.

According to the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974, companies have a duty to ensure, ‘so far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of all his employees’.

Meanwhile, the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 require employers to carry out suitable risk assessments, including risks linked to excessive heat.

In response to the current high temperatures, Joel Combes, managing director of automotive legal firm Lawgistics, told Car Dealer: ‘Employers should take the heat seriously and use common sense.

‘Employees should have access to water, regular breaks and cooler areas where possible, with managers keeping an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion.

‘Employers still have legal health and safety duties during hot weather, so heat-related risks should be considered as part of normal workplace planning.’

Unions call for change

While there is currently no upper limit on workplace temperatures, official guidance from the HSE outlines minimum requirements of of 16°C for indoor work and 13°C for physically demanding roles.

That position has long been criticised by unions, with the Trades Union Congress (TUC) calling for a legally enforceable maximum workplace temperature to be introduced.

In its guidance on the issue, the body says employers should be required to act once temperatures hit 24°C, arguing that staff should be sent home if temperatures reach 30°C, or 27°C for those carrying out strenuous work.

BREAKING | As Britain’s first heatwave of 2026 begins, the TUC is calling for a maximum working temperature to protect workers. Workers should be able to stop work above 30°C, or 27°C for those doing strenuous jobs. With heatwaves becoming more common, we need new laws on… — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) May 22, 2026

In a policy paper pushing for reform, the TUC says current legislation has ‘failed to keep pace with rising summer temperatures linked to climate change’.

The group says: ‘The TUC has called for a maximum temperature of 30°C (27°C for those doing strenuous work), so that employers and workers know when action must be taken.

‘It should be stressed that this is intended as an absolute maximum rather than an indication that regular indoor work at just below 30°C would be acceptable.

‘Employers should still attempt to reduce temperatures if they get above 24°C and workers feel uncomfortable. This is the WHO recommendation for maximum temperature for working in comfort.

‘Ensuring a reasonable temperature is not necessarily difficult. Often it can be achieved simply by moving people away from direct sunlight, or allowing people to open a window.’

Its guidance adds: ‘Whatever thermometers read, if most people are complaining of the heat, common sense says that it is too hot and something must be done immediately.’