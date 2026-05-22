Citroen brings back 2CV as Stellantis targets affordable EV market

Citroen has confirmed it will be bringing back the 2CV as part of a wider £52bn Stellantis investment plan.

The famous nameplate will be deployed on Citroen’s new E-car, as Stellantis launches a new plan to attack the affordable EV segment.

The 2CV is one of Citroen’s most famous models, and has been credited as mobilising France following the Second World War.

The brand says the new car will have a similar role in bringing cost-efficient electric ‘mobility’ to the masses, and will reveal further details at the Paris Motor Show in October.

The revived car will ’embody the essential values that have always defined the 2CV: affordability, lightweight design, practicality, versatility and a distinctive character unlike anything else on the road’, said Citroen.

Announcing the revival of the 2CV, Citroen CEO Xavier Chardon said: ‘Just like the original once democratized mobility, the new 2CV will re-enchant electric mobility for a new generation through a highly desirable model.

‘The return of the 2CV is not simply the return of a legendary name. It is the return of a bold and optimistic idea of progress. A profoundly Citroen idea.’

The revival of the 2CV is part of the €60bn (£52bn) Stellantis FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan.

The carmaker will launch 60 new cars and refresh 50 models between now and 2030. It’ll be focussing on Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat with increased funding, while moving others like Vauxhall, Citroen and Alfa Romeo to regional roles.

It’s been a busy week for Stellantis as it also announced the signing of a new joint venture with Dongfeng to build Chinese EVs in Europe, and a new US product development deal with JLR.