Autotrader reveals quickest-sellers as low emission cars move the fastest from forecourts in May

Car buyers are increasingly switching to electric or hybrid powertrains for their next used car, according to the latest data.

Autotrader revealed in its latest data for May that the majority of the fastest-selling used cars were low emission vehicles.

The fastest to sell was the petrol-hybrid MG ZS, aged one to three years old, taking an average of 10.5 days to sell.

This was followed by the electric Polestar 2, Tesla Model 3, and Kia Niro, selling in an average of 15, 17 and 18 days respectively.

The Niro was matched by the petrol Kia Sportage and petrol-hybrid Nissan Qashqai both at 18 days.

In seventh place was the Tesla Model Y and eighth the Vauxhall Mokka Electric, selling in 19 and 20 days.

And the top 10 was completed by the Kia Niro petrol and Hyundai Tucson petrol both also selling in an average of 20 days.

Top 10 fastest-selling used cars (May 2026)

MG ZS (1-3 years, hybrid) – 10.5 days Polestar 2 (3-5 years, electric) – 15 days Tesla Model 3 (3-5 years, electric) – 17 days Kia Niro (3-5 years, electric) – 18 days Kia Sportage (3-5 years, petrol) – 18 days Nissan Qashqai (3-5 years, hybrid) – 18 days Tesla Model Y (3-5 years, electric) – 19 days Vauxhall Mokka Electric (3-5 years, electric) – 20 days Kia Niro (3-5 years, hybrid) – 20 days Hyundai Tucson (3-5 years, petrol) – 20 days

The MG ZS was the only car in the top 10 that wasn’t ‘middle aged’ and between three to five years old.

Autotrader explained that this age bracket is the ‘sweet spot’ for car buyers this month, but added that it’s even more pronounced in the used electric market as people look for affordable but equipped models.

Marc Palmer, head of strategy & insights at Autotrader, said: ‘This month’s data paints a vivid picture of today’s fiercely competitive used car market. As petrol prices continue to stay sky high, we’re seeing a clear shift: car buyers are making the switch to low emission vehicles.

‘The remarkable pace at which electrified models are selling underscores the growing desire for cars that blend affordability with lower running costs, and it’s not just a passing trend – consumers are actively seeking out greener, smarter options.’

He added: ‘Because of the scale and depth of demand on our platform, we often see shifts in consumer behaviour early, giving retailers a leading indicator of where the market is heading.

‘This, supported by our powerful AI-powered buyer insights, will allow retailers to stay close to the data, spot pockets of demand early and capture a competitive advantage.’

At the other end of the market, the top 10 slowest selling cars so far in May were made up of mainly one to three year old smaller vehicles and some older age SUVs.

However, the slowest selling of the month was the petrol hybrid Toyota Yaris, aged one to three years, which sold in an average of 45 days.

The Yaris Cross hybrid of the same age also featured fourth, with an average days to sell of 38.5 days, and the Toyota Aygo X petrol sold in an average of 37 days.

Top 10 slowest-selling used cars (May 2026)

Toyota Yaris (1-3 years, hybrid) – 45 days MINI Hatch (3-5 years, petrol) – 41 days Land Rover Range Rover Sport (5-10 years, diesel) – 38.5 days Toyota Yaris Cross (1-3 years, hybrid) – 38.5 days Nissan Juke (1-3 years, petrol) – 38 days Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (10-15 years, diesel) – 37.5 days BMW 1 Series (5-10 years, diesel) – 37 days BMW 1 Series (1-3 years, petrol) – 37 days Toyota Aygo X (1-3 years, petrol) – 37 days Volkswagen Polo (1-3 years, petrol) – 36 days

The BMW 1 Series also featured twice on the slowest-selling list, with five- to 10-year-old diesels and one- to three-year-old petrols both selling in an average of 37 days.

The Land Rover Evoque diesel aged 10 to 15 years was the oldest on the list and placed sixth, taking an average of 37.5 days to sell, while the Range Rover Sport aged five to 10 years was slightly slower at 38.5 days.