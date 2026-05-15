Less than a month until Car Dealer Power 2026 voting closes – get your nominations in now!

The motor trade now has less than a month to have its say on one of the industry’s most prestigious awards.

Voting for Car Dealer Power 2026 slams shut on June 11 but there’s still time to name who you think is the cream of the crop when it comes to suppliers and manufacturers.

Every year, the Car Dealer Power survey recognises the best suppliers and carmakers in the industry. The gongs are voted for by YOU, the dealers.

Filling out the survey only takes a few minutes, so get nominating now.

CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT THE SURVEY

Prizes will be dished out in 23 supplier categories, including our new ‘Trade Insurance’ prize, which will be presented for the very first time.

We will also be naming the best car manufacturers to represent, as well as the car of the year, but we cannot select the winners without your votes!

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, while independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with, and it only takes a few minutes.

As an extra bonus for filling out the survey this year, respondents will be in with a chance to win some Apple prizes…

1st place: Apple Watch Series 11

Two runner-up prizes: Apple Airpods 4

*For full competition terms and conditions, click here.

The winners will be announced in a special video, hosted by Car Dealer’s James Baggott and James Batchelor, broadcast at 2pm on July 14.

Encouraging dealers to get their nominations in before it’s too late, Baggott said: ‘With less than a month to go until voting closes on June 11, now is the time for dealers to make their voices heard in the 2026 Car Dealer Power Awards.

‘These awards are all about recognising the suppliers and manufacturers that truly deliver for the motor trade. Every nomination counts and helps shine a spotlight on the businesses supporting dealers day in, day out.

‘Don’t miss your chance to have your say before voting closes.’

Car Dealer Power 2026 Supplier Categories