Weekly Briefing: Behind the scenes at Motorway’s conference for car dealers

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, he has been in Birmingham to hear about Motorway’s plans and learn how AI is radically transforming its business and many of the dealers who use the platform.

Elsewhere, the rising cost of motor oil is causing concerns for dealers too after Vertu cited the impact of the Iran War on its stock piles.

Also featured:

Peter Vardy sells up

Vertu profits fall

Arnold Clark expands into Wales

Available Car profits surge

FCA warns of ‘no scheme’ scenario

Greenhous results

Used EV prices rise

Used car market ‘flat’

To read the weekly briefing, you usually need to be a subscriber on Substack, but this week’s post is free to all. You can sign up to the mailing list below.

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You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.