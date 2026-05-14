EV consideration hits record high as nearly one in four expect to make switch

Consideration in EVs has hit a record high with nearly nearly one in four buyers expecting to make the switch for their purchase, new research has found.

The latest Cazoo & Motors Consumer Insight Panel, which quizzed over 2,000 buyers, found 24% of people polled expect their next car to be an EV, up from 21% as recently as January.

Hybrids are also a popular option among buyers, with 31% saying they expect to purchase one.

While 45% of buyers are considering an ICE car, down from 47% in January.

The survey also found nearly two-thirds (62%) of current EV owners had by-passed hybrids altogether, transitioning directly from petrol and diesel cars. Only a quarter had owned a hybrid before, while 13% bought an EV as their first car.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Cazoo & Motors, said: ‘We are now seeing the highest ever levels of EV consideration among car buyers. Over previous Consumer Insight Panels around 20% of buyers typically expected to make the transition but this has jumped to nearly a quarter, suggesting a tipping point is being reached.

‘Our research also identifies that hybrid is not the stepping stone technology it was widely considered to be, with most EV owners having transitioned directly from petrol and diesel.’

The research found EV buyers are more comfortable purchasing new rather than used.

Over half (53%) said they would buy new, while a quarter would consider used and 21% nearly new.

Used consideration was stronger for hybrid buyers (46%), followed by new (31%) and nearly new (23%). And for these buyers self-charging hybrids are more popular considerations (56%) than plug-in hybrids (44%).

Tugby added: ‘Selling used EVs is challenging and highlights the role dealers can play in promoting the affordability of the growing number of makes and models now entering the used car market.

‘For many customers buying new, even with carmaker incentives, is still not an affordable option.’