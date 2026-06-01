MG confirms new Spain plant as part of European growth plans

MG has announced is will be opening a new manufacturing plant in Galicia, Spain, and bringing its manufacturing back to Europe.

The factory is scheduled to open in 2028 and create more than 2,000 jobs in the area, with a cost of €200m (£172m).

Its aim is the annual capacity will be 120,000 vehicles to be produced for European markets.

MG says this is part of its long-term commitment to Europe, and the acceleration of its ‘In Europe, For Europe’ strategy.

The new plant will allow them to avoid increased tariffs that they currently receive in the EU as a subsidiary of SAIC Motor.

The plant will not only produce cars but also undertake research and development, as well as allowing it to build further relationships with European suppliers.

William Wang, managing director for MG UK and Europe, said: ‘From technological innovation to the localisation of manufacturing and R&D across Europe, supported by a truly global product line-up, MG continues to push the boundaries of what is possible — making advanced technology and sustainable mobility accessible to more people than ever before.

‘Through our ‘In Europe, For Europe’ strategy, we are not simply responding to the future of mobility — we are helping define it.

‘By investing in local capabilities, strengthening our European footprint and fostering a more competitive automotive ecosystem, we are accelerating Europe’s journey towards a cleaner, smarter and more sustainable mobility future.’