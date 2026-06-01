From dropping bars to selling cars: How former DJ became a hit in the motor trade

The motor trade attracts people from all walks of life, but few arrive via the global club scene.

However, that is exactly the unconventional route taken by one car dealer in Derbyshire, who has swapped his decks for vehicle checks.

David Gott spent 25 years working as a professional DJ, playing all over the world including to packed out clubs in Magaluf.

After returning to England, the 46-year-old began selling cars during the day, while continuing to performing at night, before DJ work dried up completely during the pandemic.

He now runs the Lovely Car Company, a premium used car dealership based in Bolsover, which specialises in second-hand Teslas.

The firm stocks around 50 cars at a time and boasts hundreds of five star reviews on Google.

The whole thing is a world away from Gott’s previous life but the Sheffield-native wouldn’t have it any other way.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast, he said: ‘I was a DJ for 25 years. I worked all over the world and worked in a big club in Magaluf called BCM. After about 12 years of doing that, I came back to the UK.

‘Then, whilst I was DJ, during the day I needed something to do so I started selling cars from home. It was just two or three on the drive, and then just built it up from there.

‘When Covid kicked in, the DJ work was no more. I full time when Covid kicked in, we had like 20 odd cars. When Covid kicked in, we got really busy and then I really focused on getting the business bigger.

‘Now we’ve got about 50 cars in stock and we’ve built it from sub £5k cars, to now, where everything’s over £15k at the minute.

‘It’s been a really good journey, it’s been really enjoyable. Lots of ups, lots of downs but I’m still alive.’

In a wide-ranging conversation with podcast hosts Jon Reay and Rebecca Chaplin, Gott also discussed his decision to specialise in used Teslas, how his company got its unique name and headaches with sourcing stock.

You can watch the full episode on the Car Dealer 2.0 YouTube channel or listen on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.