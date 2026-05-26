Arnold Clark to sell car for just £1 as dealer group celebrates the opening of first Welsh dealership

Dealer group Arnold Clark is celebrating the opening of its first Welsh showroom by selling a car for just £1.

Earlier this month, the Car Dealer Top 100 leader opened a new Motorstore as well as an Omoda and Jaecoo franchise in Cardiff.

The expansion marks the retailer’s first foray into Wales and bosses are keen to mark the occasion with a very special offer.

As part of the promotion, one lucky customer will be given the chance to to drive away in a new car for just £1.

The identity of the car will remain top secret until the moment it is purchased, when one punter will find out that it’s just £1 instead of its retail price.

Clues about the mystery car will be shared across Arnold Clark’s social channels, with customers invited to visit the new Cardiff branch and see if they can find the model.

Sammy Ali, group brand director at Arnold Clark, said: ‘Opening our first branch in Wales is a hugely exciting moment for Arnold Clark, and we’re delighted to be launching our £1 car campaign.

‘Cardiff has already given us such a warm welcome and there’s been a real buzz around the opening of the new branch.

‘The £1 car is our way of celebrating with the local community and thanking customers for the incredible reception we’ve received so far.

‘We can’t wait to welcome even more people through the doors over the coming weeks and show them everything that Arnold Clark has to offer.’

The new Cardiff site features around 150 used cars, alongside the latest models from both Omoda and Jaecoo.