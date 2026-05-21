JLR teams up with Stellantis as carmakers agree new product development deal

JLR is to team up with Stellantis after the two automotive giants agreed a deal to work together on product development.

The pair have signed a ‘memorandum of understanding’ that will see both firms develop product and technology for the American market.

Bosses say the non-binding agreement will ‘create value’ and play an ‘important role in unlocking new opportunities’.

The news was announced yesterday (May 21), just hours after Stellantis also confirmed a deal to build Chinese cars in Europe.

Speaking about the significance of agreement with JLR, Antonio Filosa, chief executive officer of Stellantis, said: ‘By working with partners to explore synergies in areas such as product and technology development, we can create meaningful benefits for both sides while remaining focused on delivering the products and experiences our customers love.’

PB Balaji, chief executive officer of JLR, added: ‘As we continue to evolve JLR for the future, collaboration will play an important role in unlocking new opportunities.

‘Working with Stellantis allows us to explore complementary capabilities in product and technology development that support our long‑term growth plans for the US market.’

Car Dealer reported yesterday that Stellantis has also signed up to a joint venture with Chinese brand Dongfeng.

That agreement will create a new European operation focusing on the sales, distribution, manufacturing, purchasing and engineering of Dongfeng’s new energy vehicles.

As part of the deal, Dongfeng is now set to launch its premium Voyah brand in Europe, using existing Stellantis retail and aftersales sites.

Production is expected to take place at Stellantis’s Rennes factory in northern France, where the Citroen C5 Aircross is currently built.