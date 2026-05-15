Big Motoring World takes over ex-CarShop site as Waddell threatens more legal action

Big Motoring World has confirmed a deal to take over another former CarShop site – but one man is far from happy with the deal.

Car Dealer reported earlier this month that the used car supermarket was set to take over Sytner Select, Warrington and the news has now been made official.

The site now becomes Big Motoring World’s 11th – and largest – location with the capacity to stock up to 1,000 cars on the 13-acre plot.

The new store is already up and running, with around 60 employees joining from Sytner as part of the deal.

However, Big Motoring World’s ousted founder Peter Waddell has hit out at the agreement and says the firm does not have the stock to fill the site.

The 60-year-old, who remains Big Motoring World’s largest shareholder, has told Car Dealer that he is now looking into getting an injunction in an attempt to kill the deal.

‘We are now looking into getting in injunction as the major shareholder of this company,’ he said.

‘They have not got enough stock to fill up the space and are about to report another heavy loss for last year.’

Waddell is currently claiming unfair dismissal, harassment and disability discrimination by Bluebell Cars – the ultimate holding company of Big Motoring World – after he was ousted from the firm back in 2024. A judgement is expected in the coming weeks.

The High Court previously denied him a temporary injunction which would have handed him back voting rights at the group.

Car Dealer understands that the Warrington site is being leased from Sytner, rather than Big Motoring World buying the plot outright.

Laurence Vaughan, CEO at Big Motoring World, said: ‘The opening of our Warrington store will help even more people choose the right used car for them from the greatest range of vehicles, the lowest prices guaranteed, and the quality assured by our RAC Approved Dealership status.

‘Buying used is an increasingly popular choice for many drivers, and when paired with our excellent finance offering and new market-leading warranty package, Big Motoring World Warrington customers can be confident they are getting the best value, choice and quality available in the UK.’