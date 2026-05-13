Jaguar reveals Type 01 name for forthcoming all-electric four-door GT

Jaguar has revealed the name for its much-awaited electric four-door GT – ‘Type 01’.

The British brand first unveiled a concept of its new future in December 2024. Called Type 00, the car caused controversy for its jaw-dropping styling, while the Jaguar brand came in for criticism over its new corporate look and its drive to become a luxury, all-electric manufacturer with fewer car dealerships.

With the Type 01, Jaguar states that within the name, ‘Type’ refers to Jaguar’s heritage, while ‘0’ signifies zero tailpipe emissions. Finally, ‘1’ reflects that this is the first model within a new generation of cars for the brand.

Rawdon Glover, managing director, Jaguar, said: ‘We have reimagined Jaguar for a new era, with inspiration from what has gone before. Our engineers have achieved this with a vehicle that looks and drives like no other electric car, yet reflects a unique provenance.

‘The Type 01 name is part of that story – for me, the zero also signifies a complete brand reset, and the “1”, our first car for a new chapter, a “one of a kind!”‘

Designed and built in the UK, the Type 01 uses a tri-motor electric powertrain which develops 986bhp and 1,300Nm of torque. Already, numerous prototypes have been shown testing, while more will be used in the upcoming Monaco E-Prix.

At present, there is no word on how much the Type 01 will cost, nor what kind of acceleration and performance it will deliver. However, Jaguar has stated that it is targeting a range of up to 400 miles from a full charge.

More on the new Jaguar…

Car Dealer has recently taken an in-depth look at the Jaguar rebrand and the carmaker’s plan to build luxurious electric cars. You can watch our investigation video at the top of this story, and listen to our three-part podcast series on Spotify.