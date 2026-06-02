Used car prices held steady in May as interest in older cars keeps on growing

Used car prices held steady in May as interest in older models continued to rise, new data shows.

The latest Cazoo Market View shows the average price of a used car on the Cazoo platform was £17,655 last month. That was down just £23 on April but represented a 2.8% rise year-on-year.

Cazoo said prices across franchised and independent dealers were virtually unchanged month-on-month at £22,893 and £14,274 respectively. Although car supermarkets saw a 1% (£169) dip to £16,241.

Older cars – those aged over 10 years – continued to rise during the month, up 1.3% to £7,637 month-on-month and up 10.6% year-on-year.

The company said prices for these older cars have now increased 10 times since May 2025.

Average stock levels increased from 53 to 54 units month-on-month, mostly driven by car supermarkets where inventories grew by six units to 200, up 2.7% month-on-month and 8.7% year-on-year. Franchised dealers increased by one unit to 58 and independents were unchanged at 40.

Lucy Tugby, chief marketing officer of Cazoo, said: ‘May’s used car market was stable with buyer demand ensuring prices remained firm.

‘Older profile cars continue to attract the attention of buyers undoubtedly focused on affordability, with big name franchised groups now increasingly stocking them.

‘Our Market View data shows stock levels for 8-10 year old cars increased 1.4% month-on-month, resulting in a year-on-year rise of 8.3%, highlighting their desirability for buyers and dealers.’

The combined share of used alternative fuel vehicles stocked by dealers dropped for the second consecutive month down to 18.4%, having peaked at 21.2% in March.

The share of electric vehicles (EVs) stocked by dealers dropped 14.3% month-on-month but remained on a par with May 2025. Hybrids dipped marginally by 0.8% but were up 11.4% year-on-year.

However, views for alternative fuel vehicles continued to grow, up 7.6% month-on-month to a new high of 12.4% of all online searches marking a year-on-year growth of 61.7%.

Tugby added: ‘Our data highlights both the high level of buyer interest in EVs, prompted by the rising cost of petrol and diesel and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, and the challenge facing dealers in sourcing and stocking sufficient volumes of these vehicles.’

The biggest selling used car on Cazoo in May was the Vauxhall Corsa, followed by the Nissan Qashqai, Ford Fiesta, Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus.