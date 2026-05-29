Used car dealership enters liquidation with more than £62,000 of debt

A dealership in Swindon has entered voluntary liquidation after racking up more than £60,000 of debt.

Flow Motors, which opened in 2019 and operated from Kingsdown Lane, has now published its formal state of affairs, revealing a total owed to creditors of £62,519.

By far its largest single creditor was Barclays with the company owing it £50,000.

Auto Trader is owed £1,822, the Financial Conduct Authority £3,300 and Companies House £3,750, among others.

Documents published by the FCA in 2024 also show the regulator cancelled the firm’s consumer credit permissions after it failed to submit regulatory returns and pay regulatory fees.

According to the state of affairs, there were no vehicles or stock remaining at the dealership.

However, looking back at previous accounts it reveals that the business had £9,561 in assets as of March 31, 2025 but owed £6,674 to creditors.

The business took the decision to voluntarily wind up the company at a meeting held on May 6, 2026.

Photo credit: Google Maps/Flow Motors 2022