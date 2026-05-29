Weekly Briefing: Why legacy car makers are jumping into bed with the Chinese

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, he has been looking into the many partnerships being forged between legacy car brands and their Chinese rivals.

At a time of stress for the establishment, are these deals the way to stave off the Chinese challengers?

Elsewhere, Ferrari has caused a stir with its first electric car, but this isn’t the first time the car maker has caused controversy.

Also featured:

Cazoo administration to last to 2028

Dick Lovett profits hold firm

ZEV Mandate review plea

Car production falls

Citroen brings back 2CV

Nissan’s ‘Micra-wave’

Arnold Clark’s crazy giveaway

To read the weekly briefing, you usually need to be a subscriber on Substack, but this week’s post is free to all. You can sign up to the mailing list below.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.