Used coupe prices increase more than other body styles as number of new models fall

Coupes have become the highest appreciating body style in the UK, with prices rising an average of 11% year-on-year.

That’s according to the latest data from CarGurus, which suggests there’s more demand in the used market as manufacturers stop making new models.

Its research found that across the UK’s top 30 manufacturers there are now only 12 coupes available to buy, down 64% since 2021.

A decade ago in 2016, there were 36 coupe models available to buy new and now only a third of the number are on sale.

However, it’s figures show that the Jaguar F-Type was up 16% in average price compared to a year ago, the Porsche 911 is up 14%, and Audi TT is up 4%, suggesting continued demand for performance-led vehicles that are becoming harder to source.

According to the CarGurus Price Trends Index, the average price of a used coupe now stands at approximately £19,600, second only to pickup trucks.

Despite broader used car market price fluctuations, coupe prices have increased more than other body styles, with SUVs up 1.8% while hatchback prices have fallen slightly by 0.8% over the same period.

Chris Knapman, CarGurus UK editorial director, said: ‘What we’re seeing with the values of coupes right now is typical supply and demand dynamics at work. As new car choice in the more niche, enthusiast-led segments contracts, so used examples are becoming both more desirable and more valuable.

‘That’s where the Price Trends Index comes into its own, giving buyers and sellers a clear, data-led view of how the market is moving, be it across body styles, or even specific makes and models of car.’