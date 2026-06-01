The last of the Saabs go under the hammer in Sweden for more than £79,000

The final Saabs to leave the factory have finally sold at auction 15 years after they went out of production, attracting enthusiasts from around the world.

Three pre-production Saab models went under the hammer, with a 9-3 Aero model fetching the highest price of £13,600 (177,000 SEK).

The most expensive car of the sale was a pre-production NEVS (National Electric Vehicles Sweden) 9-3, the successor to Saab that tried to reinvent the brand in 2012, which sold for £19,400.

In total, there were seven vehicles in the same that achieved a total of £79,700 or more than one million kronor.

Final auction prices included:

Nevs 9-3 electric car – 252,000 kronor (£19,400)

Saab 9-3 Aero pre-production car – 177,000 kronor (£13,600)

Saab 9-3 Aero pre-production car – 159,000 kronor (£12,200)

Saab 9-3 pre-production car – 142,000 kronor (£10,900)

Nevs 9-3 electric prototype – 121,000 kronor (£9,300)

Nevs autonomous electric prototype – 118,000 kronor (£9,100)

Nevs Range Extender prototype – 62,000 kronor (£4,800)

Nina Selander, CEO of Nevs, added: ‘It has been a day filled with so much emotion. Above all, it has been wonderful and truly moving to see how much Saab means to so many people.’

Carita Nero, of Klaravik, said the sale had become about ‘something bigger’ than simply auctioning cars.

She said: ‘For us at Klaravik, this sale has always been about paying tribute to Saab in a manner befitting the industrial institution it has been for so many years.

‘The fact that the cars and the auctions have been covered in 47 countries around the world speaks to the legendary status Saab still holds.’