Chinese brands help power Toomey Motor Group to £3.25m profit in 2025

Toomey Motor Group has posted a sharp uplift in profits after a year of expansion which saw the business grow turnover beyond £320m and open several Chinese carmaker showrooms.

Newly filed accounts show the Essex-based dealer group increased pre-tax profit by 46.8% to £3.25m in the year ended December 31, 2025, while turnover rose 15.3% to £320.3m.

Operating profit climbed 29.2% to £5.12m, while profit after tax increased by 40.7% to £2.33m.

Net assets also improved from £15.6m to £17.9m, with cash reserves growing to £7.8m from £4.8m a year earlier.

In the accompanying report, directors said the growth had been driven by new franchises with Chinese carmakers, plus strong performances from several existing brands.

Directors said: ‘The motor division continued its growth trajectory throughout 2025, supported by the strategic introduction of new vehicle brands that broadened and diversified the group’s manufacturer representation.

‘Following the successful UK launch of the Omoda brand in September 2024, the Chery Group expanded its presence by introducing the sister brand Jaecoo in January 2025. This addition enabled us to integrate Jaecoo into the existing Omoda dealership in Brentwood.

‘The Chery brand was launched in the fourth quarter of 2025, facilitating the opening of a new dealership in Southend, with a further site in Basildon scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2026.’

The dealer group also picked up a couple of awards from Chery during the year for its Brentwood showroom – ‘Best Sales Performance Centre (Large Territory)’ and ‘Aftersales Performance’.

Directors highlighted particularly strong performances from Kia and Hyundai, while used car and aftersales operations also delivered growth.

Used vehicle sales increased by 1% year on year but fell 1.6% on a like for like basis. However, the business noted that the newly introduced Chinese brands’ dealerships have no used stock available, so, as a consequence, this is expected to change in the next financial year.

The business also expanded its workforce during the year, with average employee numbers increasing from 377 to 404 and staff costs rising to £18.0m.

Looking ahead, Toomey said it was continuing to invest in its Chinese brand partnerships and emerging vehicle technologies.

Directors said: ‘As we enter 2026, the Group remains optimistic about the opportunities presented by new market entrants and the upcoming Chery model development. These initiatives position the business to capitalise on emerging trends and strengthen its competitive position in the years ahead.’