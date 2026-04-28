Cazoo positioned as ‘credible challenger’ to Autotrader as Motors ditches brand

Motors will rebrand its advertising business as Cazoo next month as the latter is the only ‘credible challenger’ to Autotrader, the company has said.

The Motors name, which has been a feature of used car advertising for almost two decades, will disappear completely, with its website closing on May 27. All web traffic will transition to Cazoo from this date onwards.

Motors said the move to a single platform is ‘underway’ and ‘lead volumes’ will be protected. Dealers have been notified and ‘there will no changes to how they list or manage their vehicles’, said the firm.

Barry Judge, CEO of Cazoo & Motors, pictured top, said: ‘Cazoo is already the second best known used car marketplace in the UK, with 60% consumer awareness. Our mission is to disrupt the market and provide dealers and car buyers with a credible alternative to the market leader.

‘We will consolidate our efforts entirely behind Cazoo and transition our investment and traffic from Motors into the Cazoo marketplace.

‘By focusing our efforts in one place, we will move even faster, innovate more effectively and deliver stronger outcomes for dealers and car buyers, with higher-quality demand and improved lead volumes.

‘This is not a decision we have taken lightly. It is one that has been informed by extensive testing, learning and analysis.

‘Cazoo is the only credible challenger to the market leader, with all our resources supporting its growth towards becoming an outstanding alternative marketplace for dealers and buyers.’

‘Motors.co.uk’ was founded by the Daily Mail & General Trust in 2007, and over the years has been owned by Cox Automotive and eBay – the latter combining Motors with its operation to form eBay Motors Group. It was acquired by O3 Industries and Novum Capital in 2021, and rebranded simply as ‘Motors’ in 2023.

Motors purchased the Cazoo name and marketplace operation in 2024, after the original, Alex Chesterman operation collapsed earlier that year. It was believed at the time that Motors paid around £5m for the Cazoo name.