Why automotive marketers are flying blind at exactly the wrong moment

The UK automotive market is in a paradox. Calls to dealerships are up. Website visitors are climbing. New car enquiries are growing. On paper, it looks like a healthy market. But dig beneath the surface, and a more complicated picture emerges – one that should give automotive marketers pause.

That’s the central finding of Mediahawk’s Automotive trends report: marketing trends 2026, which analyses call tracking and marketing attribution data from the past six months.

The headline numbers are encouraging. Dealerships saw call volumes rise an average of 12 percentage points across the first quarter of 2026, while website visitors hit a 10% year–on–year increase in March – a figure that goes beyond the usual number plate change bounce. Channel diversification efforts are also bearing fruit, with PPC dropping from a 36% share of visitor sources to 24%, as other channels pull more of their weight.

But here’s the problem. As buyer volumes rise, visibility over buyer behaviour is falling.

Today’s automotive customer is increasingly conducting extensive upfront research – often through AI tools – long before they make contact with a dealership. By the time they call or visit a website, they’re closer to a decision than ever before. That sounds positive. But it also means dealerships are losing influence over the earlier, formative stages of the journey. And with marketing attribution becoming harder to piece together, it’s increasingly difficult to know which activities are actually driving conversions.

It’s a challenge compounded by changing loyalties. The continued growth of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brands is reshaping buyer expectations around value, while rising fuel costs are accelerating the shift towards EVs more broadly. Incumbent brands can no longer rely on brand loyalty to carry them through. They need to earn attention and then prove it’s working.

Meanwhile, Google Business Profile continues to dominate as the number one driver of calls, accounting for 56% of call volume. But organic search is growing fast, up 32% year on year, partly reflecting how AI tools are sending users directly to websites they discover through conversational search. That’s a signal for marketers to take AI search optimisation seriously and quickly.

The marketers navigating this landscape most effectively are those who combine tools like call tracking, Conversion Tracking, Speech Analytics, and User Journey to build a complete picture of the customer path. With budgets under pressure across the sector, the ability to distinguish high–intent leads from noise isn’t a nice–to–have. It’s the difference between spend that delivers and spend that disappears.

Mediahawk’s automotive marketing expertise is built on precisely this kind of intelligence – helping marketers attribute every conversion, understand every channel, and act on insight rather than instinct.

The data is clear: volume alone won’t cut it in 2026. The automotive marketers who succeed will be those who can see further into the customer journey than their competitors and make smarter decisions as a result.

Download the Mediahawk Automotive trends report: marketing trends 2026 to see the full data and get practical advice for improving your marketing performance this year.