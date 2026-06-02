Group 1 Automotive signs strategic partnership with Geely Auto after selling JLR sites

Car dealer Group 1 Automotive has continued the to re-shaping its UK retail network by signing a new new strategic partnership with Geely Auto.

The retailer is currently making significant changes to its UK operations, following last year’s bombshell decision to axe all of its JLR sites.

It has now been announced that the void will be filled – at least in part – by Chinese carmaker Geely, after the two firms reached terms on a new franchise agreement.

The move will see Group 1 Automotive UK open three dealerships across the country, beginning with the launch of its first Geely store in Peterborough on 1 June.

That will then be followed by additional sites in Bishop’s Stortford and Watford, which are scheduled to open later this year.

Confirming the news, Daniel McHenry, Group 1 UK CEO, said: ‘We are delighted to be opening our first Geely store in Peterborough and to be partnering with Geely Auto at such an exciting point in their UK expansion.

‘Geely’s product range, advanced technology and future-focused approach to mobility bring our customers a compelling range of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.’

The news of the deal comes just days after Group 1 agreed to sell three of its former JLR sites to Lithia UK for an undisclosed sum.

Group 1 said last October that the UK market remains ‘challenging’ and that it is now focussing on ‘the right areas for growth and productivity’.

Geely launched in the UK late last year, arriving with its EX5 electric SUV. Already, the brand has amassed a number of dealer partners, including Arnold Clark, Glyn Hopkin, Greenhous, Vertu and Marshall.

The firm, which owns the likes of Volvo, Polestar and Lotus is continuing to grow its UK dealer network and says early feedback from retailers has been ‘very positive’.

Addressing the latest deal, Adam Harkin, dealer development director at Geely Auto UK, said: ‘We are pleased to welcome Group 1 Automotive to the Geely Auto network at such an important stage of our UK growth.

‘Their scale, reputation and focus on customer experience make them an ideal partner as we continue to build a high-quality retail network across the country.’