News

Arnold Clark adds 36th brand partner after agreeing franchise agreement with Lepas

  • Arnold Clark welcomes Lepas as 36th manufacturer partner
  • Dealer group joins likes of Evans Halshaw, Greenhous and Brindley in signing up with the Chinese brand
  • Bosses say outfit ‘represents an exciting addition to the UK automotive market’

Time 10:08 am, June 2, 2026

Car dealership giant Arnold Clark has signed up its 36th manufacturer partner after agreeing a franchise agreement with new Chinese brand, Lepas.

The Car Dealer Top 100 table-topper has joined the likes of Evans Halshaw, Greenhous and Brindley in signing up with the newcomer, ahead of its UK launch later in the year.

While locations are yet to be revealed, it is understood that sites will be made public over the coming weeks.

Bosses say the agreement strengthens Arnold Clark’s relationship with Lepas’ owners Chery, which also owns both Omoda and Jaecoo.

Russell Borrie, chief executive officer at Arnold Clark, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Lepas to Arnold Clark as our 36th manufacturer partner.

‘The brand represents an exciting addition to the UK automotive market, particularly as demand for high-quality electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles continues to grow.

Advert

‘Following the successful launches of Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo within our network, we’re confident Lepas will resonate with customers seeking innovative technology, modern design and exceptional value.

‘We look forward to introducing the brand to drivers across the UK.’

Lepas announced its upcoming UK arrival earlier in the year, with its first offerings later unveiled as a pair of SUVs – the S6 and S8.

The firm is currently targeting 50 UK dealerships by the time it officially launches in September, with plans in place to grow to 70 by the end of the year.

The brand is being led in the UK by Omoda and Jaecoo boss Gary Lan, who was named Lepas CEO back in March.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2