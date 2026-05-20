Car dealer Brindley agrees franchise deal to open its first Lepas showroom

Car dealer group Brindley has become the latest automotive retailer to sign up with new Chinese brand Lepas.

The dealer group has agreed a deal to represent the Chery-owned outfit in Wolverhampton, taking over the premises currently occupied by the local Honda showroom.

The site will continue to offer Honda aftersales and servicing but sales will now be limited to Brindley’s nearby sites in West Bromwich and Cannock.

The agreement sees Brindley join the likes of Arnold Clark, Evans Halshaw and Greenhous in signing up with the latest Chinese entrant.

Commenting on the new partnership, Che Watson, chairman of Brindley Group, said: “Bringing Lepas into our portfolio is a highly rewarding moment for the entire company.

‘This progressive expansion enables us to deliver the latest breakthroughs in vehicle styling and technological capability to our client base, whilst simultaneously protecting the long-term prospects of our business and our workforce.

‘The introduction of this brand highlights our ongoing dedication to shifting alongside a rapidly changing industry, ultimately presenting local motorists with unparalleled variety, exceptional value, and genuine innovation.’

Lepas announced its upcoming UK arrival earlier in the year, with its first offerings later unveiled as a pair of SUVs – the S6 and S8.

The firm is currently targeting 50 UK dealerships by the time it officially launches in September, with plans in place to grow to 70 by the end of the year.

The brand is being led in the UK by Omoda and Jaecoo boss Gary Lan, who was named Lepas CEO back in March.