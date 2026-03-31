Omoda and Jaecoo boss Gary Lan named as CEO of new Chinese brand Lepas

Chinese brand Lepas has confirmed that Gary Lan will lead its UK operation as the outfit looks to establish itself in Britain.

Lan has been named CEO of the newly-arrived outfit – a role he will combine with his existing positions as CEO of Omoda, Jaecoo and Chery UK.

He will be responsible for overseeing Lepas’s strategic development in the UK, working closely with new managing director, Ray Wang

Commenting on his latest appointment, Lan said: ‘Introducing Lepas to the UK represents an exciting new chapter for our global business.

‘The British market is one of the most dynamic and competitive in Europe, and we are committed to building a brand that delivers innovation, strong value and a high-quality customer experience.

‘I am delighted to welcome Ray Wang to the team as managing director as we begin this journey together.’

Prior to joining Lepas, Wang previously worked with Omoda and Jaecoo, following their UK launches in 2024 and 2025.

Lepas says that the latest appointments ‘mark an important step in establishing the new marque in the UK’.

Wang said: ‘Lepas arrives with a clear ambition to establish itself as a distinctive new choice for UK customers.

‘Working alongside Gary and the wider team, we look forward to building a strong organisation and the dedicated retail network that supports the brand’s long-term success in this market.’

Lepas – a name which combines words ‘Leopard’ and ‘Passion’ – is the latest Chinese brand to arrive in the UK as part of Chery International.

Car Dealer understands that, while the brand will independent of Omoda and Jaecoo eventually, dealers currently representing Chery brands will initially sell Lepas models in existing showrooms.

Chery recently confirmed the first model to be launched under the Lepas brand in the UK will be the L8 – a five-seater plug-in hybrid SUV.