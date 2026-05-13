Arnold Clark opens refreshed ‘Retail.Next’ BMW showroom in Kirkcaldy

Dealer group Arnold Clark has opened a refurbished BMW showroom in Kirkcaldy.

The business says the dealership, which is on Carberry Place, opens following a ‘significant investment’ and is ready to ‘deliver a modern, premium experience for customers across the Fife area’.

The refreshed dealership adheres to BMW’s latest retail standard for its sites across the world. Called ‘Retail.Next’, the concept focuses on ‘reimagining dealerships as warm places’ with ’boutique-style lounges blending digital and physical experiences,’ according to the carmaker.

Arnold Clark’s Kirkcaldy site features a new showroom, customer lounges, and state-of-the-art workshop and servicing bays. Arnold Clark says the workshop, which has now has increased capacity, will be able to cut customer waiting times.

‘We are delighted to open our brand-new Retail.Next showroom in Kirkcaldy, following upgrades to our Glasgow, Irvine and Inverness sites,’ said Callum Rankin, group brand director at Arnold Clark.

‘This new facility offers customers an intimate, boutique-style showroom, allowing us to showcase our products in an enhanced environment while delivering exceptional levels of customer experience.

‘Whether customers are exploring the latest BMW models, visiting for servicing, or simply stopping by for advice, they’ll enjoy a modern, welcoming environment tailored to their needs.

‘We’ve made a significant investment in the site, and we look forward to welcoming customers from across the area to the branch.’