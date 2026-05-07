Car Dealer Power is back with a new category in 2026 – get your votes in now!

Car Dealer Power is back once again for 2026 and this year there is a whole new category for dealers to have their say on.
This year’s instalment of the awards sees the addition of a new ‘Trade Insurance’ prize, aiming to honour the firm that offers the best cover to car dealers.
The new category reflects the growing role insurance plays in keeping dealerships resilient, compliant and ready to handle whatever challenges come their way.
Dealers are now invited to share their experiences and help identify the providers that are truly delivering outstanding service and value across the sector.
James Baggott, Car Dealer’s editor-in-chief, said: ‘We have introduced the new ‘Trade Insurance’ category at this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards because it’s an area that’s become increasingly important to dealers’ day-to-day operations.
‘From protecting stock to safeguarding businesses against unexpected risks, the right insurance partner can make a huge difference.
‘This category gives dealers the chance to recognise the providers that truly understand their needs and deliver when it matters most.
‘As always, these awards are driven by dealer feedback, so I’d strongly encourage everyone to get their votes in and make sure their voices are heard.’
Get your votes in now!
The Car Dealer Power 2026 survey opened last month and runs until June 11, with winners and highly commended placed firms to be named on July 14.
Prizes will be dished out in 23 supplier categories, with the best car manufacturers to represent and the car of the year also being revealed.
The supplier categories are listed below and the winner of each receives a prestigious Car Dealer Power trophy.
Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, while independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with, and it only takes a few minutes.
As an extra bonus for filling out the survey this year, respondents will be in with a chance to win some Apple prizes…
- 1st place: Apple Watch Series 11
- Two runner-up prizes: Apple Airpods 4
*For full competition terms and conditions, click here.
Car Dealer Power 2026 Supplier Categories
- Cleaning Product
- Recruitment Agency
- Used Car Valuations
- Consumer Lead Generation
- Dealer Management System
- Website Provider for Independent Dealers
- Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
- Provenance Checks
- Warranties
- Paint Protection
- Auction House
- Online Advertiser for New Cars
- Consumer to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform
- Online Advertiser for Used Cars
- Trade Insurance – NEW FOR 2026
- Finance (Sub-Prime)
- Finance (Prime)
- Personalised Video
- Extra Mile Award
- Product Innovation
- Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform
- AI Product
- Data Insight
The winners will be announced in a special video to be broadcast at 2pm on July 14.