Car Dealer Power is back with a new category in 2026 – get your votes in now!

Car Dealer Power is back once again for 2026 and this year there is a whole new category for dealers to have their say on.

This year’s instalment of the awards sees the addition of a new ‘Trade Insurance’ prize, aiming to honour the firm that offers the best cover to car dealers.

The new category reflects the growing role insurance plays in keeping dealerships resilient, compliant and ready to handle whatever challenges come their way.

Dealers are now invited to share their experiences and help identify the providers that are truly delivering outstanding service and value across the sector.

James Baggott, Car Dealer’s editor-in-chief, said: ‘We have introduced the new ‘Trade Insurance’ category at this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards because it’s an area that’s become increasingly important to dealers’ day-to-day operations.

‘From protecting stock to safeguarding businesses against unexpected risks, the right insurance partner can make a huge difference.

‘This category gives dealers the chance to recognise the providers that truly understand their needs and deliver when it matters most.

‘As always, these awards are driven by dealer feedback, so I’d strongly encourage everyone to get their votes in and make sure their voices are heard.’

Get your votes in now!

The Car Dealer Power 2026 survey opened last month and runs until June 11, with winners and highly commended placed firms to be named on July 14.

Prizes will be dished out in 23 supplier categories, with the best car manufacturers to represent and the car of the year also being revealed.

The supplier categories are listed below and the winner of each receives a prestigious Car Dealer Power trophy.

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, while independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with, and it only takes a few minutes.

As an extra bonus for filling out the survey this year, respondents will be in with a chance to win some Apple prizes…

1st place: Apple Watch Series 11

Two runner-up prizes: Apple Airpods 4

*For full competition terms and conditions, click here.

Car Dealer Power 2026 Supplier Categories

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Auction House

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Consumer to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Trade Insurance – NEW FOR 2026

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform

AI Product

Data Insight

The winners will be announced in a special video to be broadcast at 2pm on July 14.