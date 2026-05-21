Motorway expands into remarketing as boss says sector is ‘well overdue a rebuild’

Motorway has launched a new enterprise remarketing service after agreeing a new partnership with Mobilize Financial Services.

The online automotive marketplace has partnered with Renault and Nissan’s vehicle financing partner to open a a significant new supply channel for Motorway’s dealer network.

Bosses say the vehicles involved in the programme will typically be two to four years old cars, with single owners, and low mileage.

The new system will kick off with a car’s registered keeper profiling the vehicle and any damage, via a dedicated app, at the end of their finance contract.

Once profiled, the vehicle will then be auctioned directly to dealers on Motorway’s platform. When the vehicle is won by a dealer a BVRLA-compliant inspection is completed at the customer’s doorstep, through a new purpose built inspection app.

If all goes smoothly, the car can then be collected from the registered keeper and transported directly to the purchasing dealer.

Confirming the new offering, Tom Leathes, CEO and Co-founder of Motorway, said: ‘For nearly 10 years, Motorway has worked to rebuild how used cars get bought and sold.

‘We started with private sellers, and we’re now applying the same model to remarketing.

‘Traditional remarketing wasn’t designed for the technology we have now. Cars get collected, sent to a physical site for storage, sold through an auction, then transported again – and the whole process takes weeks.

‘We’ve removed the steps and built something better – leasing firms get more value from their stock and reduce operational complexity, dealers get a new, consistent supply of prime stock direct from the source, and leasing customers get a faster, simpler end of contract experience.

‘Mobilize is the perfect first partner for this. They’ve been ambitious about how they think about the end of contract experience, and this is a part of the market that’s well overdue a rebuild.’

Mobilize Financial Services UK is the finance arm supporting Renault, Dacia, Nissan and Alpine in the UK, providing dealer and consumer finance, leasing, insurance and mobility services.

Formerly known as RCI Financial Services, the business rebranded in 2022 as part of Renault Group’s wider Mobilize strategy focused on flexible and sustainable mobility solutions.

Brian Williams, CEO of Mobilize Financial Services UK, added: ‘Our new partnership with Motorway represents a significant strategic advancement, fundamentally reshaping how we bring high-quality used vehicles to our dealer networks, delivering improved speed and efficiency.

‘Our dealer partners will gain faster access to low-mileage stock, empowering them to better respond to market demand, whilst our customers will benefit from a streamlined inspect and collect experience, and even greater transparency throughout their end-of-contract journeys.

‘Together with Motorway we’re redefining the future of used vehicle distribution and reinforcing our commitment to innovation.’