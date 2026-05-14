Peter Vardy sells last remaining dealerships to Dutch dealer group Van Mossel

Dutch car dealer Van Mossel Automotive Group is expanding its UK operations by snapping up Peter Vardy’s Porsche dealerships.

The two sites are Porsche Centre Perth and Porsche Centre Aberdeen, with completion expected in the ‘coming weeks’ following approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said Van Mossel.

The dealerships were the last remaining businesses Peter Vardy had in the motor retail space, as the company moves away from the sector.

The Porsche Centres sold a total of 1,623 vehicles in 2025, have 93 staff members and generated revenue of more than £122m in 2025.

They will be integrated into Van Mossel Automotive Group UK, which sits under Van Mossel Automotive International.

Eric Berkhof, CEO Van Mossel Automotive Group, said: ‘With Porsche Centre Perth and Porsche Centre Aberdeen, we are adding two strong Porsche locations to our international network. This step fits well with our strategy to further expand our presence in the United Kingdom.

‘We look forward to working together with the team in Perth and Aberdeen to further develop the activities and to continue offering Porsche customers in the region a high-quality brand experience.’

Peter Vardy, CEO Peter Vardy Global, said: ‘I am extremely proud of the business we have built and the success we have enjoyed with Porsche over the years. It has been a pleasure to develop two brand new purpose built Porsche dealerships in Aberdeen and Perth and two new Service centres for the expanding number of Porsche cars on the roads today.

‘The Porsche brand has an exciting future ahead, our colleagues have new opportunities and I am confident that the transition to Van Mossel will continue to see the business deliver exceptional customer experiences and a strong financial performance.

‘I would also like to put on record my sincere thanks to Porsche for the incredible journey we have enjoyed together and to Van Mossel for the professionalism and positive attitude they have shown throughout this transaction.

‘I wish them all every success in the future.’

The two new acquisitions follow earlier expansion by Van Mossel into the UK motor retail market.

In December 2025 it snapped up Breeze Motor Group and Ocean Automotive, adding to the business’s existing UK presence on the Isle of Wight and Isle of Man.

Peter Vardy Global has also sold its CarMoney automotive finance business.

Peter Vardy’s exit from motor retail

In recent years the company has moved away from the motor retail sector.

It sold the majority of its dealerships to Parks Automotive Group in December 2024, leaving just the Porsche Centres in Perth and Aberdeen, and sold six franchises to Arnold Clark earlier that year.

In the summer of 2023, the outfit also axed its Peter Vardy Carz used car supermarket sites.

In more recent times, Peter Vardy has invested heavily in its CarMoney automotive finance business as well as its profitable real estate investment business. Meanwhile, Peter Vardy Global Ventures invests in startups, and the Peter Vardy Foundation carries out philanthropic work.

Vardy joined the Car Dealer Podcast in December 2025 to discuss the dramatic changes he’s made to his business. You can listen to recording below or watch the video at the top of this story.