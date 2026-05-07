Supercar dealer Alexanders Prestige returns to profitability after ‘much improved’ 2025

Supercar dealer Alexanders Prestige has returned to profitability following a ‘much improved’ performance in 2025.

The luxury retailer slipped to a pre-tax loss of £304,065 in its last set of annual accounts but new documents have now revealed a ‘strong recovery’.

Figures recently published via Companies House show that Alexanders Prestige Group Limited has delivered a profit before tax of £585,533 for the 12 months ending August 31, 2025.

Bosses say the turnaround has come despite ‘difficult trading conditions’, with the firm showing ‘great resilience in the face of the market volatility’.

The York-based dealer also saw turnover rise by a hefty 12.5% to £77.86m, with gross margins remaining at of 7.2%.

The accounts show that vehicle sales generated the vast majority of the firm’s turnover, bringing in £77.6m, while a further £262,190 came from service, parts and aftercare sales.

While EBITDA was not explicitly disclosed in the accounts, the numbers in the filings would suggest a figure in the region of £1.56m. Following the improved performance, ordinary dividends were paid amounting to £1.09m.

Commenting on the results, director and co-founder Andrew North, paid tribute to the company’s ‘very strong fundamentals’.

He said: ‘The business has delivered a strong recovery from last year’s financial performance.

‘The market dynamics in the motor trade which created very challenging conditions last year – subdued consumer demand, stock availability, inflationary pressures and higher interest rates – have all softened to a greater or lesser extent, enabling the business to demonstrate a step change in performance.

‘The business’ very strong fundamentals, which protected it during difficult trading conditions, have underpinned its much improved performance in the year to 31 August 2025 and also its even stronger performance in the current financial year.

‘The business has shown great resilience in the face of the market volatility of recent times and this is a testament to its staff, loyal customer base, ever strengthening brand and disciplined financial systems and processes.’

Elsewhere, the dealer’s workforce shrunk slightly over the course of the year – from an average of 51 to 50 – with employee costs rising to £2.29m.

Meanwhile, directors’ remuneration came in at £193,437, down from £220,573 in the previous year.

Looking ahead, bosses say they are ‘optimistic’ about future performance, while remaining wary of the potential impact of outside factors.

North added: ‘The directors remain optimistic about future financial performance but always watchful of macroeconomic conditions – an uncontrollable variable which can have a significant impact on short term group performance.

‘The key indicators used to monitor the performance of the business’ departments remain sales volumes, sales revenue, gross margin and EBITDA.’

Alexanders Prestige Group incorporates supercar dealership Alexanders Prestige Ltd as well as premium used vehicle dealer Harvey Cooper Cars Ltd.

Alexanders Prestige has won a number of Car Dealer Used Car Awards over the years, most recently picking up our Specialist Used Car Dealership gong in 2024.

The business has also featured in our Selling Supercars series of videos.

You can find watch the full video, as well as all other episodes of our Selling Supercar series, on the dedicated playlist on our YouTube channel.