Dealers to benefit from multi-million-pound technology investment at Startline

Lending decisions for dealers are being transformed at Startline Motor Finance with a multi-million-pound investment in a new origination platform.

Developed in-house with support from a leading software specialist, it handles both underwriting and new business processes, and is designed to be highly scalable to drive the company through its next phase of growth.

Paul Burgess, chief executive officer, said: ‘This is a core project for us that will enable substantial expansion in our operations over the next few years without placing any strain on our processes.

‘Dealers should very much notice the benefits, with more decisions made faster than ever, allowing them to integrate Startline into their sales process more easily and successfully than ever before, whether online or in the showroom.’

He explained the company currently handles around 300,000 proposals every month but the new platform had added massively to that capacity.

‘We’ve adopted the latest technology stacks, credit bureau data and system integration functionality, designed to future proof the system for years to come.

‘It means that, as we grow, we’ll be able to process more business, more quickly, at a lower cost. For our partners, we’ll be able to deliver more and better lending decisions, whether automated in seconds or through our tailored manual process.’

The latter has been developed into an industry-leading solution that is significantly enhancing service standards and outcomes for dealers, introducers, and car buyers alike, he added.

‘It is very much a Startline strength that we adopt this two-lane approach. The new platform retains a high degree of human expertise, making decisions at points where the technology may not recognise subtleties in applications that enable us to give the green light to lending.

‘The investments we have made are delivering highly positive results. We very much see technology as a driver of our business, with these faster, easier and more accurate online processes delivering better motor finance outcomes for all.’

About Startline Motor Finance

Founded in 2013, Startline is one of the UK’s leading motor finance companies, providing flexible solutions to around half of the top 50 franchise dealers and 70% of the top 50 independent car retailers measured by turnover, as well as accounting for more than 2% of the motor finance market by volume.

It aims to deliver market-defining levels of customer service, compliance, innovation and insight. The company is headquartered in Glasgow where it employs more than 200 people and has a comprehensive sales presence throughout the whole of the UK.

For further details visit startlinemotorfinance.com.