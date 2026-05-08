Weekly Briefing: Where is the next generation of top car dealer talent coming from?

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, just a week after announcing huge losses, car dealer group Hendy has said its COO Duncan McPhee is leaving for pastures new – and that’s led to questions as to where the next top leaders are coming from?

Also this week he revealed a huge, multi-million pound finance scam that has seen ghost cars, rogue dealers and criminal gangs cause havoc.

Also featured:

Blue Motor Finance concerns

Lithia eyes up JLR sites

Discovery branded ‘most unreliable’

New car market grows 24%

Renault boss on incentives

Supercar dealer bounces back

Nissan to close production line

Dodgy dealer admits fraud

Cazoo’s fastest selling cars

To read the weekly briefing, you usually need to be a subscriber on Substack, but this week’s post is free to all. You can sign up to the mailing list below.

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You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.