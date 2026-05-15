Jaguar Land Rover reports recovery in sales following cyber attack shutdown

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has reported a further recovery in sales following its major cyber attack last year.

The UK’s largest car manufacturer said sales volumes jumped for the past three months after its factories restarted production.

Tata-owned JLR was forced to halt production across its UK factories for five weeks from September 1 last year due to a cyber attack, weighing on sales in late 2025.

At the time it was unknown how long the reopening of factories and sales would take, with weekly updates going to staff on a return to work.

All of the group’s manufacturing sites, including factories in Solihull, West Midlands, and Halewood, Merseyside, stopped production but restarted in October.

On Thursday, the group reported that revenues for the start of 2026 were up 51.4% against the previous quarter to £6.9bn but this was still down 11.1% year-on-year.

Revenues for the year were 20.9% lower at £22.9bn after a heavy impact from the production shutdown.

Volumes for the year were also dragged lower by the impact of US tariffs, ‘market challenges’ in China and the planned ‘wind down’ of a number of outgoing Jaguar models.

The company also reported a profit before tax and exceptional items of £14m as a result, plummeting from £2.5 billion a year earlier.

It also reported quarterly profits of £458 million, down from £875 million a year earlier, but up from a £310 million loss in the previous quarter.

PB Balaji, chief executive of JLR, said: ‘JLR faced a challenging year with revenue and profit impacted by multiple headwinds, including a pause in production following the cyber incident.

‘We recovered well in the fourth quarter as production returned to normal levels, demonstrating the commitment of our people, suppliers and retail partners.’