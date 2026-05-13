Available Car Castle Donington June 2021Available Car Castle Donington June 2021

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Used car supermarket Available Car sees profit surge in 2025

  • Two-site business sold more than 14,000 cars last year
  • Business saw profits top £2.6m as revenue increased to £252.9m
  • Firm said 2026 has also started positively

Time 8:57 am, May 13, 2026

Used car supermarket Available Car saw its profits surge in 2025 as it increased the number of used cars it sold over the previous year.

Pre-tax profits rose to £2.62m for the year as revenue hit £252.9m.

The business – which operates from two locations in Castle Donington and Sutton in Ashfield – stocks more than 2,000 cars.

The latest set of accounts come just six months after the firm published accounts for 2024 which showed a profit of £527,000 for a six-month period.

The 2025 numbers show the used car dealership cut borrowing from £19.6m to £11.9m. It also sold more cars with 14,108 units leaving its premises compared to the 13,986 sold the year before.

Net assets increased to £32m.

Available Cars auditors also gave the business a clean bill of health and said they found ‘no material uncertainty around going concern’.

In the report, directors said: ‘2025 has been another positive year for the company. Achieving a growth in profit from 2024.

‘The plans which were put together to make operational changes are now starting to deliver overbudgeted results.’

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The used car supermarket group said 2026 had shown a ‘further increase in trading’ as the firm ‘continued to adapt’ to a changing used car market.

The firm added: ‘The shareholders are pleased with the progress that is being made by the leadership team and the business is on track to achieve its target for the end of 2026.’

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.



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