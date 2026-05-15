May 15: MP steps aside for Burnham; Home repossessions up; Skoda marks racing heritage

MP stands aside to allow Burnham to challenge to Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership was under intense pressure as a Labour MP stood aside to allow Andy Burnham to attempt to return to parliament and challenge the prime minister.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester said he wanted to return to Westminster to ‘make politics work properly for people’ after Josh Simons, the Labour MP for Makerfield, said he would stand down so Mr Burnham can ‘drive the change our country is crying out for’.

Sources said Sir Keir will not seek to block Mr Burnham from becoming Labour’s candidate in the forthcoming by-election, but first the party’s National Executive Committee needs to give him the green light to stand when it meets next week.

BYD Atto 2 DM-i gets priced from £26,995

BYD has confirmed that its new Atto 2 DM-i plug-in hybrid will be priced from £26,995 when it goes on sale at the start of June.

The new plug-in hybrid model uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine that primarily acts as a generator for the car’s electric motor and battery.

Entry-level cars get a 7.8kWh battery with a 31-mile electric-only range, while Boost-grade cars benefit from a larger 18kWh battery, which unlocks a 93-mile electric-only range.

Home repossessions up at start of 2026

The number of homeowner mortgage properties being repossessed increased by 3% in the first three months of 2026, compared with the previous quarter, according to a banking and finance industry body.

Some 1,250 homeowner mortgaged properties were repossessed in the first quarter of 2026, which was also 2% higher than a year earlier, UK Finance said.

The number of repossessions remains significantly below long-term averages, UK Finance said, adding that anyone who is worried about their mortgage payments should contact their lender at the earliest opportunity to discuss the options available.

The markets

The FTSE 100 was higher on Thursday as ongoing political uncertainty was offset by encouraging UK GDP data, a cooling oil price and easing gilt yields. It closed at 47.58 points, 0.5%, at 10,372.93.

The FTSE 250 ended up 299.70 points, 1.3%, at 22,828.07, and the AIM All-Share fell just 0.09 of a point at 817.12.

The pound fell against the dollar to 1.3480 dollars on Thursday afternoon from 1.3505 dollars on Wednesday, but against the euro, sterling climbed to 1.1549 euros from 1.1542 euros on Wednesday.

Investors were also weighing encouraging UK economic growth data for the first quarter.

UK gross domestic product rose 0.6% in the three months to March, accelerating from revised growth of 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and in line with the FXStreet-cited consensus.

New Skoda Fabia celebrates racing heritage

Skoda is commemorating its racing heritage with a special edition of its Fabia hatchback.

Called the Fabia Motorsport Edition, it’s based on the Fabia 130 special edition which means it gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 174bhp.

However, unlike the regular 130 special edition, the Motorsport Edition receives a full rally-inspired bodywork package which draws influences from Skoda’s Fabia RS Rally2 competition car.

Bentley’s releases Bentayga Chalet Edition

Bentley is taking its Bentayga to the Swiss mountains with a new Chalet Edition.

Built in collaboration between the brand’s in-house bespoke division, Mulliner and media personality, the Gstaad Guy, the Bentayga Chalet Edition incorporates several revisions that take the standard Bentayga and pay tribute to ‘Alpine living’.

Based on the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure model, the Chalet Edition features four individual seats inside – rather than a three-seater bench at the rear – and a combination of saffle leather, tweed detailing and diamond-quilted surfaces.

Review to examine bank branch closure impacts

A review to help protect access to face‑to‑face banking across the UK is being launched.

Commissioned by Lucy Rigby, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, the review will gather evidence on the impact of branch closures, identify who is most affected, and look at where further action may be needed to protect access to banking services.

It follows the announcement of the Enhancing Financial Services Bill in the King’s Speech, in which the Treasury intends to include a power to be able to act swiftly if the evidence supports intervention on access to banking services.

Thursday on Car Dealer

ITOCHU Corporation has acquired automotive finance firm CarMoney from Peter Vardy as the businessman continues his exit from motor retail following the sale of his remaining Porsche dealerships.