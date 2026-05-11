Arnold Clark opens its first car dealership in Wales

Arnold Clark has expanded into Wales with a new dealership in Cardiff.

The new addition is an Arnold Clark Motorstore, as well as Omoda and Jaecoo showroom, on Penarth Road.

The group now has more than 180 dealerships and represents 35 different brands.

This new location in Cardiff was previously owned by Fordthorne and an ex-Ford dealership before moving to Jaecoo and Omoda.

As part of the transition, almost 70 staff are moving over to join Arnold Clark.

Russell Borrie, CEO at Arnold Clark, said: ‘We’re incredibly proud to open our first branch in Wales and bring Arnold Clark to Cardiff.

‘This is an exciting milestone for the business, and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers to our new Motorstore.

‘With a fantastic range of used cars and the impressive Omoda and Jaecoo line-up, there’s something for everyone.

‘We’re committed to delivering a great customer experience and would encourage anyone in the area to come along, explore the showroom and see what we have to offer.’