Profit up 27% at car dealer John Grose Group despite falling revenue

Franchised car dealer John Grose Group reported profits were up in 2025 at its sites across Suffolk, despite turnover falling.

The group’s revenue fell by 4% to £183.1m from £191.1m in 2024 but pre-tax profit was up 27% to £5.4m from £4.2m in the previous year.

It referenced challenging trading conditions from across the market, but was positive about its performance during the year ending December 31, 2025.

During the year, the business added new Chinese car brands Chery and Geely in 2025, which helped performance. It also has Chery sub-brands Jaecoo and Omoda, along with Ford, Kia, Peugeot and Citroen sites across the county.

It commented on the increased competition due to the new Chinese brands but that it was thankful to be able to add some to its portfolio.

In the accounts, directors wrote: ‘Following a business unfriendly 2024 Autumn Budget statement, the motor retail sector faced the economic challenge of higher employment costs and other inflationary pressures.

‘The light commercial vehicle market is always a good barometer of how business is faring in challenging times, which saw over a 10% fall in market during the year.

‘Despite the tough economic conditions, the group achieved a turnover of £183m, and an operating profit of £5.3m which equates to a return on sales of 2.9%.

‘With the increase in the number of Chinese vehicle manufacturers entering the UK market, the pressure of the latest brands and a general oversupply of vehicles and extremely competitive retail space was created.

‘Thankfully, John Grose was able to add two more of the latest Chinese brands to the portfolio during 2025 (Chery & Geely), which will bode well for the future, in a market that will continue to see further fragmentation.’

During 2025, John Grose celebrated 50 years with Ford and it was proud to report that both its Ipswich and Lowestoft sites received the Ford President’s award in 2025 for outstanding customer service.

The group was also recognised by the Financial Times as one of the UK’s Best 500 employers.

Picture credit: John Grose Group