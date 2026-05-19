‘A trusted benchmark’: Close Brothers urges retailers to vote in Car Dealer Power 2026

The Car Dealer Power Awards ‘provide a trusted benchmark for quality and performance’.

That is the verdict of one former winner, who says that the prestigious awards ‘reinforce trust’ across the industry.

Close Brothers Motor Finance has been a serial winner at the awards down the years, coming out on top in our Finance Provider (Prime) category last time out.

The firm’s UK and Ireland CEO, Seán Kemple, says that the honour helps firms to ‘maintain standards’ and is encouraging dealers to get their votes in for the 2026 edition.

The survey for Car Dealer Power 2026 is open now and will close on June 11. It only takes a few minutes to fill out, so get voting now!

Speaking about the importance of Car Dealer Power to Close Brothers, and the wider automotive industry, Kemple said: ‘Winning a Car Dealer Power Award provides meaningful, independent validation of what we do every day.

‘Because it’s voted for by dealers, it reinforces trust in our brand and gives both existing and potential partners confidence that we genuinely deliver on our promises.

‘Internally, it sharpens our focus on maintaining those standards and continually improving the support we offer dealers.

‘It means a huge amount to the team. This award reflects the dedication, professionalism and consistency of our people across the business.

‘Knowing that dealers have taken the time to vote for us is incredibly motivating and is a real source of pride, it reminds everyone that the work they do makes a tangible difference to our partners.’

CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT THE SURVEY

Close Brothers has won the Finance Provider (Prime) award for the past seven years, making the firm one of the most dominant in the history of Car Dealer Power.

However, Kemple says the team will not be resting on their laurels as they look to make it eight in a row later this year.

He added: ‘Because the awards are dealer‑voted, they provide a trusted benchmark for quality and performance across our industry.

‘They encourage healthy competition, raise standards and highlight the importance of strong partnerships between dealers and their partners.

‘To win again would be incredibly special. Each year brings new challenges for dealers, so continued recognition would show that we’re evolving alongside our partners and responding to what matters most to them.

‘It would reaffirm our commitment to long‑term partnerships, and the strength and consistency of the relationships we’ve built over time.’

Voting for Car Dealer Power 2026 slams shut on June 11 but there’s still time to name who you think is the cream of the crop when it comes to suppliers and manufacturers.

Every year, the Car Dealer Power survey recognises the best suppliers and carmakers in the industry. The gongs are voted for by YOU, the dealers.

Filling out the survey only takes a few minutes, so get nominating now.

Prizes will be dished out in 23 supplier categories, including our new ‘Trade Insurance’ prize, which will be presented for the very first time.

We will also be naming the best car manufacturers to represent, as well as the car of the year, but we cannot select the winners without your votes!

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, while independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with, and it only takes a few minutes.

As an extra bonus for filling out the survey this year, respondents will be in with a chance to win some Apple prizes…

1st place: Apple Watch Series 11

Two runner-up prizes: Apple Airpods 4

*For full competition terms and conditions, click here.

The winners will be announced in a special video, hosted by Car Dealer’s James Baggott and James Batchelor, broadcast at 2pm on July 14.

Car Dealer Power 2026 Supplier Categories